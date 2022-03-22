‘I have not’ used critical race theory to determine outcome of cases: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
During questioning by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said that she never used or relied on critical race theory in her cases. Jackson went on to detail what factors she does consider in her analysis of cases.March 22, 2022
