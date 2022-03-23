Judge Jackson: ‘What I regret’ is focus on ‘small subset’ of sentences during my hearing
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson if she regretted a sentence she handed out in a case involving child pornography. Jackson responded saying “What I regret is that in a hearing about my qualifications to be a justice on this Supreme Court we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on this small subset of my sentences.” March 23, 2022
