Kentucky factory workers say the were threatened with firing if they left before tornado
Some employees of Mayfield Consumer Products' candle factory in Kentucky say they were threatened with firing if they left work before the tornado hit. The company denied the allegations saying it is absolutely untrue that the employees would not be able to leave. NBC News’ Deon Hampton spoke with workers who were at the factory the night of the storm. Dec. 13, 2021
