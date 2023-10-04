IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Alford: Republican party is in an 'unfathomable' position 

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy compares Putin and war in Ukraine to Hitler and 1930s

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    Investigators may have new leads in decades-long mystery of JonBenét Ramsey 

    06:04

  • 1,000 children reported missing in Ohio this year alone

    04:04

  • WGA leaders vote to pass agreement to end strike 

    04:45

  • Doctors test experimental treatment to combat seizures in epilepsy patients

    04:20

  • How NASA will study long-awaited asteroid samples

    06:48

  • Fashion tech company using 3D printing to create sustainable clothing

    03:22

  • CBP releases videos of unidentified aerial phenomena

    06:49

  • California police honor fallen officer who was shot and killed in his car

    04:22

  • California removing dams along Klamath River to restore wildlife

    02:39

  • Biden administration grants protection to thousands of Venezuelans

    01:15

  • Georgia girl's murder solved after 51 years

    04:45

  • California sues five oil companies over climate change

    03:16

  • Musk, Netanyahu discuss antisemitism, artificial intelligence

    05:50

  • Zelenskyy to visit Washington, D.C. next week

    00:26

  • Murdaugh back in court after murder conviction

    04:01

  • Paging Agent Mulder: NASA to use AI to study UFOs

    05:03

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps down from board

    00:21

  • Non-profit brings Israeli and Palestinian girls together to tackle issues

    03:44

NBC News NOW

Kevin McCarthy compares Putin and war in Ukraine to Hitler and 1930s

05:20

After being removed as speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., compared the war in Ukraine and Russian President Putin's actions to the 1930s and actions taken by Hitler.Oct. 4, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Alford: Republican party is in an 'unfathomable' position 

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy compares Putin and war in Ukraine to Hitler and 1930s

    05:20
  • UP NEXT

    Investigators may have new leads in decades-long mystery of JonBenét Ramsey 

    06:04

  • 1,000 children reported missing in Ohio this year alone

    04:04

  • WGA leaders vote to pass agreement to end strike 

    04:45

  • Doctors test experimental treatment to combat seizures in epilepsy patients

    04:20
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All