Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service 

This week AT&T and Verizon are set to roll out 5G mobile services but airline executives sent a letter to a number of federal government leaders stating that 5G could diminish air safety. NBC News' Joshua Johnson is joined by Kathleen Bangs, a former commercial pilot, author, and aerospace journalist, to discuss the industry's possible implementation of the new service. Jan. 18, 2022

    Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service 

    08:35
