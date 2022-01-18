Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service
08:35
Share this -
copied
This week AT&T and Verizon are set to roll out 5G mobile services but airline executives sent a letter to a number of federal government leaders stating that 5G could diminish air safety. NBC News' Joshua Johnson is joined by Kathleen Bangs, a former commercial pilot, author, and aerospace journalist, to discuss the industry’s possible implementation of the new service. Jan. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service
08:35
UP NEXT
Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition
04:39
Elementary school students cover graffiti with MLK Jr. inspired messages
02:15
13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school
02:26
Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga
02:34
New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker