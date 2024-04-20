IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man allegedly shoots Uber driver after thinking she was tied to phone scam
April 20, 202402:39

NBC News NOW

Man allegedly shoots Uber driver after thinking she was tied to phone scam

02:39

A man is being accused of shooting and killing an Uber driver after he thought she was part of a scam phone call he received earlier. Dashcam video shows the man pointing a gun at the Uber driver who was requested through the app to pick up a package at his home. April 20, 2024

