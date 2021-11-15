March of Dimes report highlights racial disparities in premature births

A new study from the March of Dimes is highlighting the racial disparities around premature births, saying the U.S. is “among the most dangerous of developed nations for childbirth, particularly for communities of color.” President and CEO of March of Dimes, Stacey D. Stewart, joins News NOW to discuss what the study found and how the U.S. can improve the health of mothers and babies across the country. Nov. 15, 2021