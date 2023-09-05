IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Maria Gabriela Duque: Defining fashion with handcrafted, sustainable handbags

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Attorney General Ken Paxton faces historic impeachment trial in Texas

    02:45

  • 'Blue Beetle' star Xolo Maridueña discusses branching out into the music industry

    04:32

  • Biden to travel to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia

    02:18

  • U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in August

    02:42

  • Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa

    03:10

  • Idalia impacts coastal communities in North Carolina with flooding and strong winds

    02:55

  • Idalia brings fifth-highest tide ever recorded in Charleston

    02:59

  • Nebraska sets world record for women's sports attendance

    00:30

  • Tampa mayor discusses response to 'extensive flooding' from Hurricane Idalia

    06:18

  • Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia impacts downtown Tampa

    04:08

  • NBC reporter braves 100 mph winds during Idalia report from Perry, Florida

    04:05

  • Idalia makes landfall as Category 3 hurricane at Florida's Big Bend

    03:47

  • Watch: Strong Idalia winds rip Florida billboard during live NBC report

    02:05

  • Idalia lessens to Category 3 hurricane but 12-16 foot storm surge persists

    04:35

  • Gainesville and University of Florida anticipating more dramatic side of Idalia

    03:19

  • First 10 prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations

    03:50

  • Tennessee GOP votes to silence once-expelled state rep. during special session

    01:09

  • Loch Ness Monster hunters launch massive search to foster new interest

    04:11

  • FIFA suspends Spanish soccer chief who kissed a player on the lips

    03:31

NBC News NOW

Maria Gabriela Duque: Defining fashion with handcrafted, sustainable handbags

06:03

Maria Gabriela Duque is a trained engineer who discovered her true calling, creating custom-made sustainable handbags that are gaining significant attention.Sept. 5, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Maria Gabriela Duque: Defining fashion with handcrafted, sustainable handbags

    06:03
  • UP NEXT

    Attorney General Ken Paxton faces historic impeachment trial in Texas

    02:45

  • 'Blue Beetle' star Xolo Maridueña discusses branching out into the music industry

    04:32

  • Biden to travel to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia

    02:18

  • U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in August

    02:42

  • Over 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa

    03:10
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All