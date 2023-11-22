IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Martin Fletcher: Deal is a ‘significant step but a limited one’

    Families of hostages held by Hamas meet with Pope Francis

  • US national security advisor talks Israel and Hamas hostage deal

  • Israel and Hamas reach deal for ceasefire, release of 50 hostages

  • 'It's been so long': U.S. relative of hostages held by Hamas looks forward to their release

  • Khan Younis resident 'praying for peace' after deadly blast destroys apartment

  • 'I don't know how I feel': Israeli grandfather of 7 suspected Hamas hostages

  • Israeli cabinet votes to approve hostage deal

  • Families of victims of Israeli-Palestinian conflict come together for peace 

  • Cornell University student groups share positions on war between Israel and Hamas

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

  • Desperate Gazans scramble for aid truck water supplies

  • Tentative hostage deal reached pending Israeli approval

  • Biden says deal to release hostages in Gaza is ‘very close’

  • Tentative deal reached to release hostages held by Hamas

  • Israeli military release video showing battles in northern Gaza

  • Israeli military video said to show strikes on Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon

  • Inside an Israeli drone command center in the war against Hamas

  • New hope for freeing Hamas hostages, dozens of premature babies rescued from Gaza

  • Survivors of the Hamas attack on the Nova festival find healing at workshops

NBC News NOW

Martin Fletcher: Deal is a ‘significant step but a limited one’

Former NBC News correspondent and Tel Aviv bureau chief Martin Fletcher breaks down the details of the Israel-Hamas hostage release deal and speaks about the first-hand challenges he is experiencing having relatives being held hostage.Nov. 22, 2023

