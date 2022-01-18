Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga
The entire west coast is under a tsunami alert over the weekend as a massive volcanic eruption occurred in the Pacific Ocean. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports at least one person is dead with many more missing or feared dead as communications to the island nation remain cut off. Jan. 18, 2022
