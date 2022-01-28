Michael Avenatti cross-examines former client Stormy Daniels
02:24
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels took the stand in the criminal trial against her former lawyer Michael Avenatti. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports how Daniels was cross-examined by Avenatti and told the jury that he lied about the money he stole from her book deal. Jan. 28, 2022
