    Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border 

NBC News NOW

Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border 

04:06

Many asylum seekers are falling prey to misinformation spreading on social media including claims the U.S-Mexico border is open. NBC News' Guad Venegas is at the Guatemala-Mexico border speaking with migrants about how false information is pushing families to make the dangerous journey north. May 24, 2022

