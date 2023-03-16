IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Pennsylvania woman missing for decades found in Puerto Rico

    01:38

  • Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit

    01:37

  • Viral TikTok filter leaves some concerned over long-term mental health impacts

    05:00

  • Lady Gaga’s mom talks supporting mental health in teens

    05:25

  • CDC finds sadness and hopelessness among teenage girls is at 10-year high

    02:58

  • Sen. John Fetterman checks into Walter Reed for depression

    02:04

  • New Jersey parents and students demand change after 14-year-old's death

    03:06

  • 'He wasn't going to let me out': Rep. Angie Craig describes attack

    03:48

  • CDC report shows teen girls experiencing more sadness and violence

    02:09

  • This TikTok trend to treat ADHD symptoms is making noise

    04:41

  • Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies

    02:11

  • Five dead in North Carolina murder-suicide

    03:19

  • A deeper look into the teen mental health crisis in the U.S.

    02:38

  • Black Men Hike builds brotherhood through nature and meditation

    04:21

  • Second migrant suicide in NYC shelter puts focus on mental care

    02:25

  • How to find the right therapist

    04:05

  • How tech workers cope with recent layoffs

    03:23

  • New York mayor's push to hospitalize mentally ill draws criticism

    03:37

NBC News NOW

Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes

03:40

One study looked at roughly 500 TikTok videos and found over 80% of mental health advice was misleading. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports on why experts are warning that using buzzwords like “gaslighting” and “trauma” inaccurately can lead to more significant issues. March 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Misuse of 'therapy language' online can negatively impact mental health outcomes

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    How social media is impacting mental health among teens

    05:11

  • Pennsylvania woman missing for decades found in Puerto Rico

    01:38

  • Florida man paralyzed in police shooting files federal lawsuit

    01:37

  • Viral TikTok filter leaves some concerned over long-term mental health impacts

    05:00

  • Lady Gaga’s mom talks supporting mental health in teens

    05:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All