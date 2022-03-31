The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will once again require students to submit SAT or ACT scores for admission after previously suspending the mandate during the Covid-19 pandemic. NBC News' Daniella Silva reports on whether other colleges could follow.March 31, 2022
How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage
07:36
Now Playing
MIT reinstates SAT and ACT mandate for applicants
03:36
UP NEXT
Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee
05:32
ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel
06:49
El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years