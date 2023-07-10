IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison

NBC News NOW

More cases of malaria are confirmed in Florida

04:02

Health officials in Florida have confirmed two more cases of malaria in the state, bringing the total number of cases in the U.S. to seven between Florida and Texas. NBC News’ Guad Venegas explains whether health officials are worried that more cases could be discovered and how they’re reacting to the first locally transmitted cases of malaria in decades. July 10, 2023

