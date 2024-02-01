IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Very disappointed': Victim's mom calls for action after social media hearing

'Very disappointed': Victim's mom calls for action after social media hearing

Sharon Winkler, whose son died by suicide as a result of cyberbullying on social media, attended the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on child safety, but says enough hearings on social media harm have been held and it’s now time for Congress to enact protective laws.Feb. 1, 2024

