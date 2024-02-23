IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list
Feb. 23, 202406:52
    Mother put in ICE detention after ending up on Interpol's red notice list

Jessica Barahona-Martínez was held in immigration detention for six years after she had fled persecution in El Salvador in 2016. Barahona-Martínez was arrested by Immigration Customs and Enforcement a year after she fled after wrongly being put on Interpol's red notice list. Feb. 23, 2024

