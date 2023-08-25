IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Mug shot of Donald Trump released by Fulton County sheriff's office

02:19

Authorities released former President Trump’s mugshot after his booking at the Fulton County jail. Aug. 25, 2023

