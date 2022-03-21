Multiple casualties reported after Kyiv shopping center shelled
01:26
Multiple people have been reported dead after the Russians hit a shopping center in the center of Kyiv. The city's mayor announced a 35-hour curfew is going into place to try and protect Kyiv's citizens. NBC's Ali Arouzi reports. March 21, 2022
04:16
04:57
