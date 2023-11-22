NBC News speaks to man sentenced in robbery of NYC gay bar patron

- UP NEXT
Families of victims of Israeli-Palestinian conflict come together for peace04:01
Crypto platform Binance to pay $4 billion in plea arrangement with DOJ03:51
Police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting 3 in Colorado02:55
2023's online scams are more sophisticated than ever03:52
Meet Javier Milei, Argentina’s next president02:10
Education dept. opens investigation into alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia at schools03:16
Hiker found safe after going missing in Texas national park for over a week02:31
Why some in rural Oregon want to secede and become part of Idaho04:15
Kaitlin Armstrong found guilty of murdering pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson02:45
Mistrial declared in trial of ex-officer in fatal Breonna Taylor raid01:57
Sara Netanyahu sends letter to Jill Biden claiming Hamas hostage gave birth in captivity03:15
Growing economic toll of Hamas attack and ongoing war in Israel02:47
Inside Biden's long history with Xi Jinping06:15
Israeli civilians buying more guns as war intensifies03:08
House passes bill to avoid government shutdown06:29
Mississippi man struck and killed by a police car is exhumed without a family ceremony03:59
Gene-editing tool could help lower high cholesterol in patients03:31
San Francisco hopes to revive image while city hosts Biden at APEC summit04:34
FCC weighs new cell phone guidelines to help domestic violence victims, survivors04:24
Donald Trump Jr. praises father during testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial03:35
- UP NEXT
Families of victims of Israeli-Palestinian conflict come together for peace04:01
Crypto platform Binance to pay $4 billion in plea arrangement with DOJ03:51
Police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting 3 in Colorado02:55
2023's online scams are more sophisticated than ever03:52
Meet Javier Milei, Argentina’s next president02:10
Education dept. opens investigation into alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia at schools03:16
Play All