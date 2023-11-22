IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

NBC News speaks to man sentenced in robbery of NYC gay bar patron

03:24

NBC News has spoken to Eddie Ashley, who has been sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to the robbery of a New York City gay bar patron. This is a significant development in the ongoing investigation of similar incidents including deadly druggings that left the LGBTQ community on edge.Nov. 22, 2023

Best of NBC News

