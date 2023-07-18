IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New findings offer more answers on long Covid

New findings offer more answers on long Covid

Northwestern University Medicine has released new findings that may help medical professionals better understand the biological causes of long Covid-19 symptoms. NBC News' Dr. Akshay Syal reports on the data and his conversations with medical researchers.July 18, 2023

    New findings offer more answers on long Covid

