New national poll shows hypothetical Biden-Trump rematch in a tie

A new national poll by the New York Times and Siena College shows that voters are split in a hypothetical 2024 election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. NBC News’ Megan Fitzgerald breaks down the poll data and how multiple indictments against Trump factor into the race.Aug. 1, 2023

