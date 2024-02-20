IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New research suggests high levels of Niacin may raise heart disease risk
Feb. 20, 202402:37
  • Now Playing

    New research suggests high levels of Niacin may raise heart disease risk

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    New program works to boost number of Black cardiologists

    04:11

  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

    05:10

  • How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49

  • Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

    04:44

  • FDA approves asthma drug for some food allergies

    02:53

  • Medical professionals weigh in on growing trend of people getting full-body scans to screen for cancer

    02:24

  • Hair loss fact vs. myth: What you need to know

    04:21

  • How to identify, manage and untangle your emotions

    03:44

  • Modern medicine roundup: The Atlantic diet, scent therapy, more

    05:14

  • Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexican river poses health risk to Americans

    02:54

  • Julianne Hough talks platform KINRGY, shares dance workout

    04:10

  • Improve your strength and balance with these 5 moves

    04:17

  • When is the right time to see a doctor when you don’t feel well?

    03:39

  • King Charles speaks out on cancer diagnosis for first time

    00:19

  • Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs

    01:59

  • Schools suggest mildly sick kids should attend class anyway

    03:00

  • Doctors say cancer vaccines show promising results in trial patients

    03:05

  • At-home hospital programs offer possible solution to strained ERs

    02:54

NBC News NOW

New research suggests high levels of Niacin may raise heart disease risk

02:37

A new study links an increase risk of heart disease and stroke with Niacin, an essential B vitamin. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel details the report, and what to look out for. Feb. 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    New research suggests high levels of Niacin may raise heart disease risk

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    New program works to boost number of Black cardiologists

    04:11

  • Get a behind-the-scenes look at Ally Love’s Peloton classes

    04:59

  • Simple ways to make basic exercises more effective

    05:10

  • How Power Plus Wellness is making exercise more inclusive

    04:49

  • Prescription drugs 101: Common questions answered

    04:44
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All