New York City proposes rat birth control to reduce population
April 13, 202403:25

New York City is considering a measure for rat birth control to reduce the amount of rodents crawling through the city. This comes as the rat population in the area has increased significantly in just the past two years, according to a study done by a pest control company. April 13, 2024

