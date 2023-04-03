New York City prepares for Trump’s arraignment

Donald Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned in a New York court on Tuesday after a grand jury voted to indict the former president last week over an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez and Vaughn Hillyard break down what to expect over the next few days as Trump travels to New York and how officials in Manhattan are preparing for any potential security threats. April 3, 2023