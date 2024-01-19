IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons 

North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons 

Third grade teacher Shelby Lattimore has gone viral on TikTok for teaching her students financial lessons by creating a classroom economy. Lattimore explains how Charlotte, N.C., where she teaches, is known for generational poverty. She hopes to bridge the gap among her minority students and promote financial literacy.  Jan. 19, 2024

