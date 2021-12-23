IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise

Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise

The Covid-19 omicron variant has now been detected in all 50 states, just three weeks after the first case of the new strain was discovered the U.S., with many states now reporting more new daily cases than any time during the pandemic. NBC News’ Erika Edwards explains which areas of the country are seeing the biggest increases in cases and hospitalizations. Dec. 23, 2021

    Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise

