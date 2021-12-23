Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise
03:47
The Covid-19 omicron variant has now been detected in all 50 states, just three weeks after the first case of the new strain was discovered the U.S., with many states now reporting more new daily cases than any time during the pandemic. NBC News’ Erika Edwards explains which areas of the country are seeing the biggest increases in cases and hospitalizations. Dec. 23, 2021
