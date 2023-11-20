IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ousting of CEO Sam Altman draws pushback from OpenAI staff

NBC News NOW

Ousting of CEO Sam Altman draws pushback from OpenAI staff

02:53

Sam Altman, whose departure from OpenAI was announced Friday, joined Microsoft following a weekend of boardroom drama that sent shock waves across Silicon Valley. NBC News' Jake Ward reports on the reaction to Altman's dismissal.Nov. 20, 2023

