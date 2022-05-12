IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • Apple announces retirement of iPod after 21 years

    03:16

  • Connecticut man indicted for allegedly murdering his mother on fishing trip

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    04:14

  • Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    02:54

  • Sri Lanka's anti-government protests continue despite prime minister's resignation 

    02:24

  • Son of former dictator wins Philippine presidency

    04:00

  • Marine surprises younger brother after pandemic delays return stateside

    01:21

  • Oklahoma officers charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed Black 

    04:02

  • Former AZ deputy arrested for allegedly stealing wedding gifts

    03:19

  • Gas prices near all-time highs

    02:05

  • Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after Cuban hotel explosion

    02:24

  • New Mexico and Arizona residents face extreme wildfire conditions

    02:05

  • Former BLM foundation leader denies allegations of money mishandling

    03:40

  • Portland Sea Dogs baseball team celebrates first female coach

    02:10

  • U.S. families struggle to find baby formula during nationwide shortage

    03:38

  • Mark Esper reveals 'ridiculous' Trump administration plans in upcoming memoir

    02:57

  • Two college students dead as fake pills laced with fentanyl plague the U.S.

    03:12

  • NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

    02:17

NBC News NOW

Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

02:42

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was working for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the West Bank. Akleh’s employer claims she was “assassinated in cold blood” by Israeli forces while the country’s defense minister says it is still unclear who she was killed by. May 12, 2022

  • Police search Delaware State University's women's lacrosse team bus for drugs

    02:44

  • Apple announces retirement of iPod after 21 years

    03:16

  • Connecticut man indicted for allegedly murdering his mother on fishing trip

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    Palestinian-American journalist killed while covering Israeli military raid 

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    Chef Mario Batali declared not guilty in sexual misconduct trial

    04:14

  • Elon Musk says he would end Donald Trump's Twitter ban

    02:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All