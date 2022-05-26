IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

    02:34
NBC News NOW

Parents discuss grim reality of difficult talks with kids about school shootings

02:34

Many parents across the U.S. are confronted with the grim reality of having difficult conversations with their children regarding school shootings. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson spoke with some parents in Virginia who are trying to shield their children from the violence while understanding that talking about it could keep them safe. May 26, 2022

