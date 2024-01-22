IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.S. and U.K. launch new strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen

  

  

NBC News NOW

Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia

02:29

Two Navy SEALs lost at sea off the coast of Somalia on January 11 have been declared dead. The pair were lost during an operation targeting a ship transporting weapons to Houthi rebels.Jan. 22, 2024

  

  

