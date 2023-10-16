IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. deploys second Navy carrier strike group to Middle East

    People in Gaza and Israel share haunting stories of life amid war 

    Head of Israeli security says agency failed to thwart Hamas attack

  • How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

  • Children of family seeking refuge in Khan Younis killed in Israeli airstrike

  • Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war

  • US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel

  • Operation underway to evacuate American citizens from Israel

  • Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois

  • 270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel

  • Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas

  • Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power

  • Bodycam footage shows moment Hamas attacked Israel

  • NBC News' Josh Lederman reports from Haifa where U.S. citizens await evacuation to Cyprus

  • WATCH: Crowd gathers at Gaza's Rafah crossing waiting to enter Egypt

  • Americans wait in Haifa, Israel, for a ship to evacuate them to Cyprus

  • Israel's military has massed tanks on Gaza's border near Ashkelon

  • From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

  • ‘Sad, horrified and shocked:’ People living in Israel describe life amid war

  • NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 15)

NBC News NOW

People in Gaza and Israel share haunting stories of life amid war 

Students, doctors, mothers and residents describe what life is like in Gaza and Israel as both sides continue attacks.Oct. 16, 2023

