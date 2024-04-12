IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Permanent contraception in young people on the rise after abortion restrictions
April 12, 202404:12
According to The Journal of the American Medical Association, there has been an increase in vasectomies and tubal ligations in people aged 18 to 30 since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. NBC News' Dr. John Torres explains how the University of Pittsburgh conducted their study and looked at the data before and after the crucial Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.April 12, 2024

