Police clear pro-Palestinian encampments at UCLA after two nights of clashes
May 2, 202408:06

Police clear pro-Palestinian encampments at UCLA after two nights of clashes

08:06

Police clashed with protesters at UCLA for the second night in a row in an attempt to break up the pro-Palestinian encampment. NBC News' Steve Patterson reports on what he experienced during the clashes and how the protests are potentially over.May 2, 2024

