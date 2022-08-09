Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a dangerous crime wave, a group known as the “Kia Boys” is wreaking havoc in Wisconsin with a rash of car theft. Police say the group consists mostly of teenagers who steal Hyundais and Kias for joy rides. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports. Aug. 9, 2022

