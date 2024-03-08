IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden enters House chamber for State of the Union address
March 8, 202409:16

  • 'I will restore Roe v. Wade': Biden reflects on reproductive rights

    03:34

  • Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'

    01:22

  • Biden begins State of the Union with historical parallels, calls for Ukraine aid

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    President Biden enters House chamber for State of the Union address

    09:16
  • UP NEXT

    Biden jokes as he leaves the White House for State of the Union speech

    01:00

  • Pro-Palestinian protest blocks intersection near Capitol

    01:07

  • State of the Union address is high-stakes moment for Biden

    02:36

  • Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights

    07:08

  • Rep. Bush urges Biden to call for 'lasting cease-fire' in Gaza

    02:41

  • State of the Union preview: What to expect from Biden’s address

    04:44

NBC News NOW

President Biden enters House chamber for State of the Union address

09:16

President Joe Biden entered the House chamber in smiles and shook hands with members of Congress before delivering his State of the Union address. As Biden walked in, some Republicans can be heard shouting "Laken Reilly!" and some Democratic lawmakers heard saying, "Four more years!"March 8, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • 'I will restore Roe v. Wade': Biden reflects on reproductive rights

    03:34

  • Biden: 'You can't love your country only when you win'

    01:22

  • Biden begins State of the Union with historical parallels, calls for Ukraine aid

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    President Biden enters House chamber for State of the Union address

    09:16
  • UP NEXT

    Biden jokes as he leaves the White House for State of the Union speech

    01:00

  • Pro-Palestinian protest blocks intersection near Capitol

    01:07
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All