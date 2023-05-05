IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, but without his wife Meghan

01:29

Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that Harry would attend the event, while Meghan would remain in California with the couple's two young children. NBC News' Molly Hunter reports on what may be a difficult time for royal relationships amid the celebrations.May 5, 2023

