IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case
April 25, 202401:46

  • Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

    07:47

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04

  • Supreme Court likely to hear arguments on regulating ghost guns in next term

    04:08

  • Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces

    02:27

  • Supreme Court considers how cities can enforce laws on homeless camps

    04:07

  • House passes foreign aid bills and bill that could ban TikTok

    05:23

  • Unlikely alliance clears way for House vote on Israel and Ukraine aid

    01:25

  • ‘Shameful’ effort to oust Speaker Johnson would ‘weaken’ the party, says GOP Rep. Bacon

    07:11

  • Boeing whistleblowers appear at congressional hearing

    01:39

  • Columbia University president testifies about antisemitism on campus

    01:43

  • Sen. Menendez may blame his wife for his alleged crimes

    03:44

  • House to send articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Senate

    02:16

  • Supreme Court hears Jan. 6 obstruction challenge that could affect Trump's case

    02:25

  • Johnson to advance Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan aid as separate bills

    01:31

  • Supreme Court allows Idaho ban on gender affirming care for transgender minors

    01:20

  • Biden discusses Iran's 'unprecedented' aerial attack on Israel

    02:45

NBC News NOW

Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

01:46

NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reports from outside the Supreme Court where protesters are demonstrating as the court is set to hear arguments over former President Trump's claim of presidential immunity in the election interference case against him.April 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Kagan asks Trump lawyer if a president calling for a coup is an official act

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Protesters demonstrate outside Supreme Court ahead of Trump immunity case

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

    07:47

  • Senate poised to vote on potential TikTok ban

    02:04
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All