Highland Park parade shooting was planned for weeks, police say

NBC News NOW

Protests erupt after Akron police release footage of fatal Jayland Walker shooting

04:09

July Fourth celebrations were canceled in Akron, Ohio, after police released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker after a high-speed chase, prompting protests across the city. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa explains how city officials responded to protests and what’s next for the investigation into the shooting. July 5, 2022

