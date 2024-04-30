Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building

- Now Playing
Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building06:56
- UP NEXT
Speaker Johnson announces crackdown on antisemitism, calling it a 'virus'02:22
Biden administration plans to reclassify and ease restrictions on marijuana00:32
Former NSA employee sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison02:16
Police identify suspect in Charlotte shootout that killed four officers02:51
Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police02:37
Buckingham Palace says King Charles returning to public duties 'shortly'02:17
Campus protests threaten commencement ceremonies04:33
Trump lawyers cross-examine David Pecker in hush money trial02:14
Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas05:17
Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment02:18
New Mexico paid intern program paves professional path for high school students04:07
Why polystyrene foam is difficult to recycle and banning it is a complex solution03:54
David Pecker testifies about 'catch-and-kill' scheme during Trump hush money trial02:53
DOJ to pay victims of Larry Nassar more than $138 million01:55
New York City mayor eyes 'outside agitators' in college protests02:51
How climate change is harming the coastal culture of the Gullah Geechee03:00
David Pecker testifies about his relationship with Trump at hush money trial02:58
Bill Nye gives tips to reduce plastic waste04:29
Supreme Court weighs whether cities can punish homeless for camping in public spaces02:27
- Now Playing
Protests intensify with occupation of Columbia University building06:56
- UP NEXT
Speaker Johnson announces crackdown on antisemitism, calling it a 'virus'02:22
Biden administration plans to reclassify and ease restrictions on marijuana00:32
Former NSA employee sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison02:16
Police identify suspect in Charlotte shootout that killed four officers02:51
Rochester district attorney issues apology after refusing to stop for police02:37
Play All