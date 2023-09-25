IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Richard Branson speaks about new initiative to tackle climate change

Richard Branson speaks about new initiative to tackle climate change

04:25

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson speaks to NBC News’ Chloe Melas about his climate change initiative known as Planetary Guardians. The “guardians” are a coalition of 14 world leaders taking on an approach to safeguard the earth.Sept. 25, 2023

