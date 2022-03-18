Russia faces allegations of war crimes against Ukrainian civilians
Russia is facing allegations of committing war crimes against Ukrainian civilians as the invasion escalates, with President Biden labeling President Putin as a “war criminal.” Human rights lawyer and head of the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine, Oleksandra Matviychuk, joins News NOW to explain how war crimes compare to conventional warfare and whether the allegations could impact U.S. involvement in the conflict. March 18, 2022
