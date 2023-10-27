IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Senate forms bipartisan caucus to address the mental health crisis in the U.S.

    Managing and avoiding burnout: What works and what doesn't

  • Mediterranean diet may reduce PTSD symptoms in women, new research shows

  • Teens open up about the impact of social media on their lives

  • The impact of screen time on kids: What's at stake

  • Carson Daly talks mental health with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

  • Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey

  • yung pueblo talks new book, shares tips for connecting with intuition

  • US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation

  • How Project Healthy Minds makes it easier to find support

  • Mental health crisis grows among climate change disasters first responders

  • ER doctors struggle amid rising mental health concerns in children

  • Bodycam shows Miami-Dade police director hours before suicide attempt

  • Miami-Dade police director hospitalized after suicide attempt

  • Suicide lifeline seeing record numbers one year after launch

  • Psychiatric hospitals face staff and bed shortages as Americans wait for care

  • Colorado mother accused of killing 2-month-old son

  • Study links young adults' marijuana use and mental health illness

  • Family to receive $19 million after fatal Colorado police shooting

  • Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey

Senate forms bipartisan caucus to address the mental health crisis in the U.S.

The U.S. Senate is creating a new bipartisan mental health caucus to try and address the issues many in the country face in getting access to care and the lack of providers. NBC's Julie Tsirkin spoke with senators who shared their own experiences with mental health.Oct. 27, 2023

