NBC News NOW

McConnell is 'doing very well' after concussion, says advisor

02:46

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who suffered a concussion and a rib fracture after falling, is doing “very well” during his inpatient rehab for those injuries. NBC’s Julie Tsirkin has the latest. March 21, 2023

