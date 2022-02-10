Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

Ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl half time show, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has purchased Death Row Records, the record label that released debut album in 1993. After buying the label from a private equity fund, Snoop Dogg said it’s a meaningful moment for him and that he looks forward to “building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”Feb. 10, 2022
