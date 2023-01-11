IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Snowboarder records slide down Utah mountain during avalanche

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Sacramento first responders recount California flood rescues

    05:05

  • Artist transforms mass-produced work into enhanced pieces

    01:47

  • Baltimore residents increasingly frustrated with water conditions

    03:40

  • Bigger lottery jackpots leading to more participants, media attention

    01:30

  • University of Idaho students return to campus as murders suspect appears in court

    01:43

  • At least 17 dead in California from monster storms

    03:38

  • 118th Congress considered to be one of most diverse in American history

    02:15

  • Mielle rosemary hair oil sparks controversy on TikTok

    03:54

  • Sex scandal shakes up Tennessee police department

    01:01

  • Husband's 'troubling' search history eyed in missing mom search

    01:41

  • Damar Hamlin tweets that he's undergoing more tests, making progress

    02:36

  • Former Flint, Michigan, fire chief sues mayor over firing

    01:41

  • Search for missing underway in California as more flooding, damaging winds expected

    02:55

  • Families face price shocks for lifesaving children’s medication

    02:23

  • White House announces new plans to possibly lower, pause student loan payments

    00:57

  • Seattle Public Schools sues social media companies

    02:11

  • Police focus on dumpster, trash facility in search for Ana Walshe

    01:07

  • D.C. middle schooler killed while allegedly 'tampering with vehicle'

    01:58

NBC News NOW

Snowboarder records slide down Utah mountain during avalanche

02:21

A heart-stopping video from a snowboarder’s helmet camera shows him getting caught in an avalanche in Utah. NBC’s Valerie Castro has more on what the man did that helped save his life along with various safety tips if one encounters an avalanche. Jan. 11, 2023

  • Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Snowboarder records slide down Utah mountain during avalanche

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Sacramento first responders recount California flood rescues

    05:05

  • Artist transforms mass-produced work into enhanced pieces

    01:47

  • Baltimore residents increasingly frustrated with water conditions

    03:40

  • Bigger lottery jackpots leading to more participants, media attention

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All