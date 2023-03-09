South Carolina community holds vigil for victims of deadly Mexico kidnapping

NBC News has learned that a fifth person was on the road trip to Mexico that led to the kidnapping of four Americans who were taken at gunpoint as people in Scranton, South Carolina, held a vigil for two of the victims who were killed during the ordeal. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains why the fifth person on the trip was not with the group when they crossed into Mexico and what is known about the investigation into the kidnapping. March 9, 2023