IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Who could face charges in case of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher?

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    South Carolina community holds vigil for victims of deadly Mexico kidnapping

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Russia renews nationwide missile attacks on Ukraine

    04:00

  • U.S. to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China

    03:19

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before Congress for second day

    04:26

  • Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts ‘went too far’ in 2020 stolen election claims

    03:04

  • Two Americans back in U.S., two others dead after violent kidnapping in Mexico

    05:02

  • Biden considers controversial family detention border policy

    05:14

  • White House proposes raising taxes for some Americans to fund Medicare

    03:08

  • Zelenskyy vows to defend eastern city of Bakhmut amid heavy fighting

    04:03

  • How a Texas lawsuit could impact state’s near-total abortion ban

    02:55

  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to testify on state of the economy

    03:58

  • NBA star Ja Morant appears to flash gun on social media

    04:33

  • New study says Hubble Space Telescope faces threat from private companies' satellites

    02:43

  • Report says more younger people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer

    03:58

  • Justice Department says police can sue Trump over Jan. 6

    02:57

  • ASL performer speaks about the importance of using artistic sign language to capture deaf perspective

    03:34

  • The inspiring story behind Cambridge University’s youngest Black professor

    04:10

  • Why some GOP heavyweights are skipping CPAC

    02:44

  • AG Garland grilled by Senate lawmakers during DOJ hearing

    03:12

NBC News NOW

South Carolina community holds vigil for victims of deadly Mexico kidnapping

04:33

NBC News has learned that a fifth person was on the road trip to Mexico that led to the kidnapping of four Americans who were taken at gunpoint as people in Scranton, South Carolina, held a vigil for two of the victims who were killed during the ordeal. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains why the fifth person on the trip was not with the group when they crossed into Mexico and what is known about the investigation into the kidnapping. March 9, 2023

  • Who could face charges in case of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher?

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    South Carolina community holds vigil for victims of deadly Mexico kidnapping

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Russia renews nationwide missile attacks on Ukraine

    04:00

  • U.S. to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China

    03:19

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to testify before Congress for second day

    04:26

  • Rupert Murdoch says Fox News hosts ‘went too far’ in 2020 stolen election claims

    03:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All