Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims

In Buffalo, Starbucks baristas successfully unionized its first corporate opened location last December. NBC News' Maura Barrett reports on how now those baristas say they are facing corporate retaliation and harassment from Starbucks with similar claims popping up across the country. May 26, 2022

