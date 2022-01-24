Stock market plunges to lowest levels since March 2020
After seven straight days of declines, the stock market is continuing to plunge based on reactions to a possible rise in interest rates and global uncertainty. CNBC's Dominic Chu reports on what to expect from the Federal Reserve.Jan. 24, 2022
