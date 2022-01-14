IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism

    06:52

  • Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months

    06:15

  • A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog

    02:04

  • Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking

    03:28

  • Health care system strained as worker burnout increases

    03:13

  • Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage

    02:40

  • Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, suspected in alleged battery incident in L.A.

    00:19

  • Utah police now admitting a mistake in the Gabby Petito case

    02:22

  • Leader of Oath Keeper militia, 10 others charged with 'seditious conspiracy'

    03:21

  • What's in Democrats' latest voting rights reform legislation?

    03:35

  • Republican National Committee signals pullout from 2024 presidential debates

    02:11

  • Army offers largest enlistment bonus ever

    00:21

  • Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release

    03:02

  • New law will study maternity needs of moms in the military

    03:55

  • Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn opens up about skiing career and retirement

    03:39

  • Breaking down the cost of extreme weather events caused by climate change

    05:00

  • Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge

    04:56

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation

    02:57

  • Biden to address Covid surge as U.S. reports more than one million cases per day

    03:45

  • Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery

    08:06

NBC News NOW

Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

05:43

The Supreme Court has blocked the White House’s efforts to enforce sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandates for large private companies, saying that the administration does not have the power to regulate public health. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos and professor at the Hackensack Meridian Medical School, Dr. Bob Lahita, have the details. Jan. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism

    06:52

  • Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months

    06:15

  • A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog

    02:04

  • Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking

    03:28

  • Health care system strained as worker burnout increases

    03:13

  • Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage

    02:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All