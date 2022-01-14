Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses
05:43
Share this -
copied
The Supreme Court has blocked the White House’s efforts to enforce sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandates for large private companies, saying that the administration does not have the power to regulate public health. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos and professor at the Hackensack Meridian Medical School, Dr. Bob Lahita, have the details. Jan. 14, 2022
UP NEXT
Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism
06:52
Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months
06:15
A happy ending in the desperate search for a missing show dog
02:04
Journalists and activists in El Salvador targeted in cell phone hacking
03:28
Health care system strained as worker burnout increases
03:13
Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage